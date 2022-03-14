Over EUR 750,000 raised at Bucharest’s benefit concert for Ukraine

The We Are One benefit concert for Ukraine held in Bucharest on Saturday, March 12, raised funds worth over EUR 750,000, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. All earnings (collected from tickets and donations) will go to the Romanian Red Cross.

“It was the biggest event of its kind to date, dedicated to those who need so much support these days,” mayor Dan said on Facebook.

“Our efforts will not stop here. The struggle for identity, freedom and democracy continues in Ukraine, and these are the values that we Romanians also believe in,” he added.

Several local and international artists performed at the fundraising concert in Bucharest on Saturday, among them Armin van Buuren, Tom Odell, and Jamala.

The day before the benefit concert, English singer Tom Odell also sang his hit Another Love to Ukrainian refugees passing through Bucharest’s main train station, Gara de Nord. SAGA Festival, one of the organizers of the We Are One event, shared a short video of the moment on Facebook.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/SAGA Festival)