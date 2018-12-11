Frenchman appointed GM of Automobile Dacia and Groupe Renault Romania

Frenchman Christophe Dridi, the current executive director of the Dacia car plant in Mioveni, will take over as general manager of Automobile Dacia and Groupe Renault Romania as of January 1, 2019. He will replace Jerome Olive, who has been the interim GM since September this year.

Meanwhile, also starting January 1, the Dacia car plant in Mioveni will be headed by Miguel Oliver, the current director of quality at Renault Palencia (Spain). He will be responsible for the production of Dacia models in the Global Access range.

Christophe Dridi graduated from the Ecole Supérieures des Sciences and Technologies de l’Ingénieur in Nancy, France, and holds an INSEAD MBA degree. He began his career at Renault in 1993 as an engineer. In 2001, he joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance teams in Japan, where he held the position of quality manager.

Later on, he was appointed quality director at Renault Mexico, and then joined the Technocentre team in France. In 2009, he took over the role of manufacturing director at the Casablanca plant, and then switched to the same position at the Tanger plant, both in Morocco. From October 1, 2016 he headed the Dacia plant in Mioveni, Romania.

Miguel Oliver is a graduate of Polytechnic Universities in Valencia (Spain) and Braunschweig (Germany), and holds a degree in Economics from the University of Bilbao (Spain). He began his career at Daimler in 1999, a company where he held several positions over a period of 17 years. He joined Groupe Renault in 2016, when he took over the position of vehicle quality director at the plant in Palencia, Spain.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Gruprenault.ro)