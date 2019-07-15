French investments in Romania, up by 26% between 2007 and 2017

The stock of French direct investments in Romania increased by about 26% between 2007 and 2017, to EUR 4.6 billion, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR) data.

The turnover of French-owned companies in Romania was approximately EUR 14.4 billion and their net profits totaled EUR 860 million, in 2017, according to local business intelligence company KeysFin, quoted by Agerpres.

There are about 2,800 companies in Romania with French shareholders, 2,000 of which are directly controlled by French investors. The main sectors in which French companies operate in Romania are the manufacturing industry – EUR 8 billion turnover in 2017, trade – EUR 4.1 billion, and financial intermediation – EUR 628 million.

The three biggest French-owned enterprises in Romania are carmaker Automobile Dacia, retailer Carrefour Romania, and car importer and distributor Renault Commercial Roumanie.

France is also Romania’s third-biggest trade partner, with a value of EUR 9 billion in 2018 (imports plus exports), up by 9.5% over 2017 and by 63% compared to 2007. Romania exported products worth EUR 4.8 billion to France in 2018 while the imports totaled EUR 4.2 billion.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]