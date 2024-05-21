NASDAQ-listed investment group Freedom Holding Corp launches stock brokerage platform in Romania

Freedom Holding Corp, a NASDAQ-listed international investment group, announced on May 21 that it launched its global stock exchange trading platform, Freedom24, in Romania. Started in 2019, Freedom24 now serves more than 250,000 clients across the EU.

Freedom24 offers Romanian retail investors access to over 1 million trading instruments, including stocks, ETFs, futures, bonds, and stock options across 15 major American, European, and Asian exchanges (NASDAQ, NYSE, CME, HKEX, Euronext, LSE, Deutsche Börse, and so on), according to the company. In addition, clients can access structured products designed by professional financial engineers.

The platform has some of the lowest trading fees in Europe, starting at EUR 0.02 per stock/ETF plus EUR 2 per order, and USD 0.65 per contract for US stock options.

“We are confident that Freedom24 will be very well received on the Romanian market. Romanians have shown a growing appetite for investing in innovative global companies listed on international stock exchanges,” said Olga Milko, Business Development Director at Freedom24.

Freedom24 is available on desktop and mobile as a multiplatform app (iOS, Android, and Huawei).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)