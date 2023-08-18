Franklin Templeton seeks another four-year term as manager of Fondul Proprietatea

The shareholders of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) are summoned, on September 25, to decide on the renewal of the mandate of administrator Franklin Templeton, according to a report of FP published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The new term, if endorsed by FP's shareholders, will begin on April 1, 2024, Bursa.ro reported.

The terms and conditions of the management contract applicable to the new mandate will be negotiated by the FP Committee of Representatives and are subject to approval by the Fund's general meeting of shareholders.

Also on September 25, FP shareholders will appoint for a period of three years two members in the Committee of Representatives following the expiration of two of the mandates starting on November 15, 2023, and November 25, 2023, respectively, for Ciprian Lăduncă and Ilinca von Derenthall.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)