France is Romania’s third-largest foreign investor, with EUR 12.9 bln in direct investments

With EUR 12.9 billion in direct investments and 125,000 jobs generated, France ranks as the third largest foreign investor in Romania, according to the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER). The French business community includes 600 members, ranging from major corporations to startups, universities, and NGOs.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached EUR 11.6 billion, with France maintaining its position as Romania’s fourth-largest trading partner.

“In 2025, at CCIFER, we accelerated the French-Romanian partnership through a practical public-private dialogue, connecting the expertise of our business community with strategic opportunities in fields such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and energy security. On the path to a net-zero economy, it is essential to combine sustainability with competitiveness and economic stability,” said CCIFER president Nicolas Richard.

France’s long-term investments span a wide range of strategic sectors, including automotive, energy, agriculture, agri-food, IT and telecommunications, aerospace, finance, healthcare, and construction. Currently, 4,150 companies in Romania have majority French capital, supported by a robust network of SMEs and subsidiaries of major international groups.

Last year, trade between the two countries remained strong, with French exports to Romania totaling EUR 5.3 billion and imports from Romania reaching EUR 6.3 billion. These exchanges are largely intra-sectoral and intra-group, reflecting a close technological collaboration. Notably, trade in agri-food and pharmaceuticals intensified last year, while potential growth is expected in IT, electrical equipment, and the textile industry.

French companies operating in Romania, including nearly all CAC 40-listed firms, hold leading market positions. These major players are complemented by dynamic SMEs and entrepreneurs, both French and local, who have developed joint ventures and long-standing partnerships.

CCIFER has been organizing initiatives such as its Business Marathon - which in 2024 reached 16 cities, 200 companies, and 1,000 participants - as well as EU-funded education programs that connected 500 young people to the labor market. Through environmental and social projects, such as planting 23,000 trees in Prahova County, and hosting knowledge-sharing events with over 10,000 business leaders annually, the organization focuses long-term impact.

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)