Four Romanians among the 21 dead after bus crash near Venice

A bus crashed on Tuesday, October 3, falling from a bridge near Venice. A total of 21 people have died and 18 more were injured. The mayor of the city, Luigi Brugnaro, who initially announced the tragedy, described it as "an apocalyptic scene."

According to official information from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, four Romanian nationals have also been identified among the victims who lost their lives in the crash.

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening," wrote Brugnaro on Facebook, adding that there are "numerous victims" among those on board the bus, which plunged off a bridge. He also told journalists at RAI that the bus was packed full of people returning home from work.

According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper cited by Euronews, the bus veered off the road, broke through the guardrail, and plunged onto the railway tracks after falling 30 meters. The 40-year-old bus driver, identified as Alberto Rizzotto, was among the dead.

Rescuers arriving at the scene had to wait for the hybrid vehicle's batteries (electric/methane) to cool down so they could move it and ensure that no other victims were trapped inside. The interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, stated that the use of methane gas in the bus aggravated the situation, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

A spokesperson for the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially said that there is no information on Romanian citizens being among the victims. As the deceased were identified, however, it became clear that the list of victims included Romanians. The Embassy of Romania in Rome and the Consulate General in Trieste, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that four Romanians are among the victims. The four were part of the same family, a couple and their two children, according to HotNews.

Romania’s president and prime minister conveyed condolence messages to those who lost their lives and their families.

"Profoundly saddened by the latest news from Italy regarding the tragic accident in Mestre, which claimed the lives of four Romanian citizens. I extend my condolences and strength to the grieving families in these challenging times," stated Klaus Iohannis.

"I wish to extend my condolences to the families of the four Romanians who lost their lives in yesterday's terrible bus accident in Italy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Romania in Rome, and the Consulate General of Romania in Trieste are making all the necessary efforts to complete all procedures for the repatriation of the deceased. May they rest in peace," said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Also among the victims are Ukrainian, French, and German citizens. Three Ukrainians, one Croatian, one German, and one French citizen are among the injured. Many of those hospitalized are in serious condition.

(Photo source: Luigi Brugnaro on Facebook)