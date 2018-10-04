Four big cities in Western Romania forge alliance for EU funds

The mayors of four large cities in Western Romania have made an alliance aimed at developing the region by building highways and high-speed railway lines.

They want to access EU funds directly from Brussels, without going through the central authorities in Romania, local Digi24 reported.

The four cities are Timisoara, Arad, Oradea and Cluj-Napoca, which are all run by mayors that don’t belong to the current ruling coalition in Bucharest, namely Nicolae Robu (Timisoara), Gheorghe Falca (Arad), Ilie Bolojan (Oradea) and Emil Boc (Cluj-Napoca).

The four mayors want to initiate together major infrastructure projects and draw EU funds to finance them.

