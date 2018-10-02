13 °C
Western Romania city buys new trams with EU funds

The City Hall of Arad, a city in western Romania, received EU funds amounting to RON 85 million (EUR 18.2 million) to purchase ten new trams.

The acquisition is part of a larger program to renew the city’s tram fleet by 28 new vehicles by 2022, with a total investment of EUR 57 million.

The co-financing provided by the City Hall for the ten new trams amounts to RON 1.7 million (EUR 376, 129). The EU funds are provided through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program, priority axis 4 – Support for Durable Urban Development.

Arad has an extensive tram network, covering all of the city’s neighborhoods. The local transport company also operates a 25-km tram line linking the city to the locality of Ghioroc.

