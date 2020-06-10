Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:26
Real Estate

Romanian developer plans mixed-use complex around artificial lagoon in Bucharest

06 October 2020
Romanian developer of Forty Management has bought close to 4 hectares of land in the north-western part of Bucharest (Străulești area) for EUR 8.2 million.

It plans to develop the first 100% green mixed-use project in Bucharest around an artificial lagoon occupying roughly half of the land, Profit.ro reported.

The total investment is estimated at around EUR 100 mln.

Forty Management bought the land from by Veronica Gușă de Drăgan, who has inherited ButanGas Romania. Last year, Hungaria group Cordia also bought a plot from ButanGas in the same area.

Forty Management aims to convert a former industrial land into a large mixed project with 570 apartments, a hotel, offices, commercial spaces, recreation spaces, urban gardens, which will surround this lagoon.

The project is called Central District Lagoon City.

"Crystal Lagoons technology allows residents to practice swimming and water sports, such as kayaking or winter skating, among others, or simply relax on the beach and enjoy the idyllic view of the water without having to travel beyond their backyard. Central District Lagoon City will be the first project in Central and Eastern Europe 100% green, with self-sustaining energy efficiency through independent renewable sources," said Lucian Azoitei, CEO Forty Management.

The opening photo shows a proposed masterplan for the Crystal Lagoon project proposed by Razvan Barsan + Partners. (Photo source: Central District Facebook page)

[email protected]

