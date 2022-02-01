RO developer Forty expands abroad with Crystal Lagoons franchise

The real estate developer Forty Management estimates for this year a business of almost RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) and a net profit of RON 188 mln (EUR 38 mln), according to the budget planning approved by the company's management.

Valued at RON 497 mln (EUR 100.2 mln), the company plans to expand to neighboring capitals, such as Warsaw, Prague and Budapest, with the scalable Central District Lagoon City project, Economica.net reported.

Forty Management has purchased the Crystal Lagoons operating license for these cities.

(Photo: Central District Lagoon Facebook Page)

