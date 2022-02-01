Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 08:44
Real Estate

RO developer Forty expands abroad with Crystal Lagoons franchise

01 February 2022
The real estate developer Forty Management estimates for this year a business of almost RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) and a net profit of RON 188 mln (EUR 38 mln), according to the budget planning approved by the company's management.

Valued at RON 497 mln (EUR 100.2 mln), the company plans to expand to neighboring capitals, such as Warsaw, Prague and Budapest, with the scalable Central District Lagoon City project, Economica.net reported.

Forty Management has purchased the Crystal Lagoons operating license for these cities.

(Photo: Central District Lagoon Facebook Page)

1

