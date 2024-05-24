Justice

Former Romanian intelligence service deputy head probed for influence peddling

24 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The former deputy head of Romania's intelligence service SRI (2005-2017), Florian Coldea, was placed under judicial control on bail of RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000) payable within seven days after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated an investigation in a corruption case where he is suspected of influence peddling and money laundering.

General (R) Dumitru Dumbravă, who served as head of the legal department of SRI, and lawyer Doru Trăilă were placed under judicial control on the same bail in the same file.

Businessman Cătălin Hideg denounced the three, claiming that Florian Coldea and Dumitru Dumbravă asked him EUR 600,000 for the "optimisation" of his sentence in a case involving fraud with EU funds. 

DNA prosecutors claim that lawyer Trăilă and consultants Coldea and Dumbravă promised Hideg that in exchange for EUR 600,000 (of which EUR 100,000 paid), they would help him obtain a suspended sentence and have his judicial control lifted, according to G4media.ro

However, Hideg was sentenced in the first instance. In response, he refused to pay the rest of the money and reported Coldea, Dumbrava, and Traila to the DNA.

Cătălin Hideg was convicted in the first instance in a file handled by the European Public Prosecutor's Office for fraud on purchases made during the pandemic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)

Normal
Justice

Former Romanian intelligence service deputy head probed for influence peddling

24 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The former deputy head of Romania's intelligence service SRI (2005-2017), Florian Coldea, was placed under judicial control on bail of RON 500,000 (EUR 100,000) payable within seven days after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated an investigation in a corruption case where he is suspected of influence peddling and money laundering.

General (R) Dumitru Dumbravă, who served as head of the legal department of SRI, and lawyer Doru Trăilă were placed under judicial control on the same bail in the same file.

Businessman Cătălin Hideg denounced the three, claiming that Florian Coldea and Dumitru Dumbravă asked him EUR 600,000 for the "optimisation" of his sentence in a case involving fraud with EU funds. 

DNA prosecutors claim that lawyer Trăilă and consultants Coldea and Dumbravă promised Hideg that in exchange for EUR 600,000 (of which EUR 100,000 paid), they would help him obtain a suspended sentence and have his judicial control lifted, according to G4media.ro

However, Hideg was sentenced in the first instance. In response, he refused to pay the rest of the money and reported Coldea, Dumbrava, and Traila to the DNA.

Cătălin Hideg was convicted in the first instance in a file handled by the European Public Prosecutor's Office for fraud on purchases made during the pandemic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 May 2024
Interviews
#RODigitalAmbassador: The Romanian girl popularizing Balkan rural living online
24 May 2024
Healthcare
New donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest opens astronomical observatory on its roof
24 May 2024
Justice
Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges
24 May 2024
Justice
Former Romanian intelligence service deputy head probed for influence peddling
24 May 2024
Macro
Romanian banks confirm robust profitability in Q1 despite sluggish credit expansion
23 May 2024
Culture
Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu's Solenoid wins 2024 Dublin Literary Award
23 May 2024
Culture
Romanian poet Ana Blandiana awarded 2024 Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature
23 May 2024
Legal
Eurohold and EIG launch EUR 500 mln arbitration proceedings against Romania