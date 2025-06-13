Foreign Investors Council in Romania announces new leadership team for 2025–2026

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), a key advocate for Romania’s international business community, has announced a new leadership team for the 2025–2026 mandate.

Gilles Ballot, CEO of Carrefour Romania, will serve as the new President of the organization. He succeeds Daniel Anghel, Country Managing Partner at PwC Romania, who led the council over the past two years.

Joining Ballot on the executive team are Daniel Anghel and Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Romania & Moldova, both appointed as Vice Presidents. Alexandru Lupea, Executive Board Member at EY Romania, will continue in his role as Treasurer.

“It has been a privilege to serve as FIC President during a dynamic and intense period. Over the past years, FIC has engaged in numerous high-level events and policy discussions, and we had the unique opportunity to understand how major international institutions view Romania’s development path. These interactions offered our members valuable perspective and encouraged even more a strategic, long-term view on the country’s economic priorities,” said Daniel Anghel, President of FIC in the 2023-2025 mandate.

Gilles Ballot, the new President of the FIC, stated: “I thank our Board Members for their trust and support. Romania is currently facing not only the challenge of budgetary deficits, but also the need to navigate a new European paradigm more focused on competitiveness and defence. Crises bring pressure, but they also create momentum for change. This moment offers a real opportunity to reset and reshape the Romanian economy around sustainable growth paths - ones that reflect today’s realities and align with tomorrow’s targets.”

FIC is the association that brings together the most important investors with foreign capital from Romania, approximately 110 of the largest companies in the country with a cumulative turnover representing approximately one-fifth of the gross domestic product and having a significant contribution to the state budget.

(Photo source: FIC)