Forecast: Romania’s data center market to grow by 20-25% per year

The demand for non-IT infrastructure for Data Centers - meaning electrical systems, air conditioning, security, installations, and monitoring - reached around EUR 25 million in 2020.

It will expand by 20-25% per year in the coming 2-3 years based on existing projects, according to Tema Energy, a major supplier for this sector, Economica.net reported.

Tema Energy, which specializes in the design and construction of Data Centers and Power Supply systems, built and delivered over 3,000 sqm of data rooms for 11 large and medium companies in Romania last year.

Its clients included Telekom, German group Continental, and state-owned railway company CFR.

The figure tripled compared to the previous year setting a new record in its almost 20 years of activity.

Last year, Tema Energy achieved a turnover of about EUR 7.5 million, which it aims to increase by about 20% this year.

The demand for infrastructure was generated by companies' interest in accelerating their digitization and the sustained migration to the cloud.

At the level of Data Centers, the company also noticed trends like reducing electricity costs and partial self-sufficiency.

