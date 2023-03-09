Ford launches ST version of Puma SUV model produced in Romania

The Ford Puma model, manufactured in Romania, will have a new version, the most powerful so far, based on the mild-hybrid engine and seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Ford has announced the new engine version of the Puma ST, called Powershift, which has the 1.0-litre mild-hybrid powertrain developed by Ford Performance under the hood, Profit.ro reported.

The engine power combined with the boost provided by the electric motor reaches 170 HP. The maximum torque also reaches a very high value, 248 Nm, while the automatic box can be controlled using the paddles located on the steering wheel.

The new version takes over the running system from the Puma ST 1.5 EcoBoost, which holds the title of the most powerful Puma to date, i.e. 200 HP.

The new Puma Powershift has a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 7.4 seconds, while consumption is just 6.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 144 g/km.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)