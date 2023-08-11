Transport

Ford Otosan ready to launch production of Courier model in Romania

11 August 2023

The production of the Courier van under its new version is about to begin this month at Ford Otosan’s factory in southern Romania at Craiova.

The first Courier units produced in Romania will be delivered by the end of the year.

The company has already announced the prices: the basic versions will cost EUR 18,500 for Transit Courier and EUR 21,500 for Tourneo Courier.

Ford Otosan is investing EUR 490mn to prepare the production of the two models and their electric versions.

After the investments, the plant in Craiova will reach a capacity of 272,000 units annually. The factory produced nearly 200,000 units in 2022.

The two Courier models will have a petrol engine and a diesel engine (petrol only for the Tourneo), with manual or automatic gearboxes.

Starting next year, both models will also have electric versions, alongside the Puma SUV model, also produced at Craiova.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Facebook Page)

