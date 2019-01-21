Ford to launch production of Puma mini-SUV in Romania

The new model to be produced by Ford’s Romanian plant in Craiova will be a small-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) most likely named Puma.

The production will start this fall, upon a EUR 200 million investment already announced by the US company. The production of this new model will also require the company to hire 1,700 people locally in addition to the 4,400 employees it currently has there.

Ford currently produces EcoSport SUVs for the European market at its plant in Craiova. Puma will be presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show and will replace the EcoSport model, according to consultancy firm Inovev, writes Automotive News Europe. The company will also present a replacement for the compact SUV Kuga, Ford’s plan being to allocate more resources to the production of SUVs in Europe.

A week ago in mid-January, Ford announced it would cut thousands of jobs, leave unprofitable markets, and stop producing loss-making car models (like C-Max model) as part of a restructuring effort aimed at a 6% operating margin in Europe. Ford Europe, which currently has 53,000 employees, posted losses of EUR 245 million before interest and taxes in the third quarter.

(photo source: Ford Romania)