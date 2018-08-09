Ford brings “exosuits” to workers at Romanian factory

US carmaker Ford is in the process of equipping 15 of its factories, including the one in Romania, with mechanical “exosuits”, after successfully testing the technology in the US, BBC reported.

The devices, which are called EksoVests, wrap around the upper body and assist factory workers in lifting heavy loads or reaching overhead. This technology could limit injuries due to repetitive motion and lifting heavy loads.

The EksoVests Ford uses are produced by US technology company Ekso Bionics. The vests were first used at two assembly plants Ford has in the US. The group is now bringing the technology to several more locations across seven countries: the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Romania, China and Thailand.

(Photo source: Ford)