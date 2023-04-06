Ford Otosan unveils new Transit Courier model that will be produced in Romania

One year after taking over the factory in Craiova, Ford Otosan unveiled the new model Transit Courier that will be produced in Romania.

The Transit Courier will be available with both petrol and diesel engines, and there will also be an electric version. The Electric Courier is part of a revamped lineup of smaller commercial vans dedicated to the European market. The new Courier vans are 25% larger than the current model and will be able to carry heavier loads.

The electric variant (E-Transit Courier) will start production next year at the Ford factory in Craiova, while the combustion engine versions will be available this year.

"As growing number of cities in Europe limit access to diesel vehicles and more of us start considering the impact of our actions, companies are increasingly turning to electric vans to help reduce their environmental impact. The E-Transit Courier is the latest member to join the Ford Pro fully electric Transit family. Alongside the E-Transit and E-Transit Custom, this new van is the latest part of Ford's USD 50 billion global efforts to lead the EV revolution," the company said in a statement cited by Biziday.

The Ford factory in Craiova was taken over by the Turkish branch of the company, Ford Otosan, a year ago. The electric models Puma, Transit Courier, and Tourneo Courier will be manufactured in Romania starting in 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fordeurope.blogspot.com)