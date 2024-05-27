Ford Otosan appoints new president and director of the branch in southern Romania

Ford Otosan, the Turkish division of the company, recently announced that Fırat Elhüseyni will be appointed as president and director of Ford Otosan Craiova, replacing Müjdat Tiryaki, who will take on new responsibilities at the company's headquarters.

Müjdat Tiryaki, the outgoing branch head, will become the Next Generation Manufacturing Lead, according to a company press release. As President and Director of Ford Otosan Craiova, he was a key part in launching the new Ford Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier models, according to the company cited by Economedia.

In his new position, Tiryaki will focus on future investments and Ford Otosan projects in production units in Turkey and Romania, contributing to the company's strategy of developing and launching products.

His replacement, Fırat Elhüseyni, began his career at Ford Otosan as a process engineer in the Body Shop at the Ford Otosan Gölcük plant in April 2002. Throughout his 22-year career, Fırat spent 6 years in China, Vietnam, and Russia, and also worked at the Kocaeli and Eskişehir plants in Turkey.

Fırat Elhüseyni was involved in the design, installation, commissioning, launch, and operation of production lines. From October 2018 to April 2022, he served as the Operations Leader of the Engine Production Department at the Eskişehir plant. In April 2022, Fırat became the plant manager of the Eskişehir facility, overseeing the production of trucks and engines, according to the company press release.

Fırat Elhüseyni will be responsible for overseeing all vehicle and engine production operations at the Craiova plant, which plays a key role in Ford Otosan's electrification plans, with upcoming launches of electric vehicles, E-Transit Courier, E-Tourneo Courier, and the Puma Gen-E model.

The official start date of Fırat's activities will be determined based on the approval of his work permit.

Fırat Elhüseyni graduated from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Istanbul Technical University, obtained a master's degree in Science from Sakarya University, and is in the process of writing his doctoral thesis at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Sakarya University.

(Photo source: Ford Otosan on LinkedIn)