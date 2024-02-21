 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Fondul Proprietatea sells its 12% stake in Engie Romania for EUR 86 mln

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), through its manager Franklin Templeton International Services, announced on February 20 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it has completed the sale of its entire 12% holding in Engie Romania to GDF International, for which it received the sum of RON 432.6 million (some EUR 86 million).

According to the Fund’s investment policy, the amount can be used for buyback programs or proposed for distribution in the form of dividends. As the Fund recorded a loss in 2023, the money will most likely be used to buy back its shares, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The transaction was carried out as a result of the conclusion of a share sale-purchase agreement between the Fund, as the seller, and GDF International SAS, as the buyer, of the entire holding of the Fund in the share capital of Engie Romania SA. 

Its completion was conditioned by the approval of the Fund's shareholders, which was obtained during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 13, 2024. 

Following the Transaction, FP no longer holds any shares in Engie Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Fondul Proprietatea sells its 12% stake in Engie Romania for EUR 86 mln

21 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), through its manager Franklin Templeton International Services, announced on February 20 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it has completed the sale of its entire 12% holding in Engie Romania to GDF International, for which it received the sum of RON 432.6 million (some EUR 86 million).

According to the Fund’s investment policy, the amount can be used for buyback programs or proposed for distribution in the form of dividends. As the Fund recorded a loss in 2023, the money will most likely be used to buy back its shares, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The transaction was carried out as a result of the conclusion of a share sale-purchase agreement between the Fund, as the seller, and GDF International SAS, as the buyer, of the entire holding of the Fund in the share capital of Engie Romania SA. 

Its completion was conditioned by the approval of the Fund's shareholders, which was obtained during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 13, 2024. 

Following the Transaction, FP no longer holds any shares in Engie Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year