FMCG sales in Romania rise in volume for first time in seven quarters in Q4 2023

22 February 2024

The sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania rose by 1.6% y/y in volume terms (comparable prices), posting positive annual growth rates after seven quarters of decline, according to market research consultancy firm Nielsen.

The modest advance offsets only partly the 2.1% y/y decline posted in Q4 2022.

For the entire year 2023, the FMCG sales contracted by 1.4% y/y in volume after the more moderate 0.2% decline in 2022, Economica.net reported.

The improvement in the FMCG sales in Q4 was possible because the prices increased at a slower rate: by only 8.4% y/y compared to 14.7% y/y in Q3. 

For both years 2022 and 2023, the average prices of the FMCG increased by more than 16% per year, according to Nielsen.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Keechuan/Dreamstime.com)

