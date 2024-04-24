Transport

UAE-based airline flydubai opens new office in Bucharest’s Eminescu Offices

24 April 2024

flydubai decided to open a new office in Bucharest, in the Eminescu Offices building, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, the real estate consultancy company that brokered the lease.

Founded in 2008, flydubai is a low-cost airline based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Elena Iaru, Consultant Office Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, said: “We are happy to observe that the office rental market is appealing to companies from various fields of activity beyond the traditional ones such as IT&C, financial, or professional services. As Romanians are showing a growing interest towards exclusive or exotic destinations, including Dubai, flydubai emerges as one of the most dynamic airlines in the local market.”

The Eminescu Offices building is owned by Akcent Development and is situated in the central part of Bucharest, being managed by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Asset Services team. 

The office building has a leasable area of ​​7,000 sqm distributed on the ground floor plus seven above-ground floors. The underground car park has 81 spaces and bicycle facilities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitriy Feldman/Dreamstime.com)

