Flu toll rises in Romania with 31 deaths so far, Govt. closes schools on Friday

The flu has caused 31 reported deaths in Romania this season and the toll has been rising from one day to the next, according to local media reports.

Health minister Sorina Pintea said on Tuesday that Romania is close to declaring a flu outbreak due to the increasing number of victims. She added that none of the people who died because of the flu had been vaccinated and most of them had other medical problems as well.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Health Ministry and Education Ministry decided that schools will remain closed in Romania on Friday, January 25. Thursday, January 24, is a legal holiday in Romania, which means that children will stay home for four days during which they will not be exposed to viruses in collectivities, the two ministries argued.

In the 2017-2018 flu season, over 100 people died of influenza in Romania.

