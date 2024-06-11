Flowing Streams residency program facilitates research on water ecology in rural areas of Romania

Eight artists and practitioners from seven European countries will conduct research this summer on the theme of water ecology in rural areas of Romania as part of the Flowing Streams residency program, an initiative by EUNIC Romania.

The Flowing Streams finalists were chosen from a total of 170 applications from the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Romania, Germany, and Italy.

The participating artists in the Flowing Streams residencies are Harun Morrison (United Kingdom), Václav Šana (Czech Republic), Magdalena Siemaszko (Poland), waterybeings (Netherlands), Orsolya Gál (Romania), Joanna von Essen (Germany), and Alice Pontiggia (Italy).

"I hope that through the presence of foreign practitioners in the Romanian cultural and ecological space, we can together open new conversations and possibilities for relating, managing, and understanding the importance of water in both local and trans-local contexts, and try to situate these processes in the specific space of this area,” said Adelina Luft, project curator.

The project involves seven cultural institutions operating in Romania: the British Council Romania, the Czech Centre, the Embassy of the Netherlands, the Goethe-Institut, the Italian Cultural Institute, the Polish Institute, and the Foundation9, with each supporting one of the residencies.

The seven host organizations (In Context Association Slănic Moldova, Experimental Research Station for Art and Life, Forum of Visual Arts - Eforie Colorat, Sandwich Gallery - Lubenița Residence, Intersection, teRrra, DALA Foundation - Cuca, Cultural Center Cârțișoara) are connected to the local and national art and architecture scene, in relation to other disciplines and communities.

Each artist will go to one of the residencies for a period between one week and one month, where they will be integrated into the community by the host organization. The results of the residencies will be published throughout the year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)