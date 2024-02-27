Floria.ro: Over 90% of March 8th deliveries are preorders. Website traffic at the beginning of spring, 6 times higher than the annual average

News from Companies

According to Floria.ro data, a leading online retail flower shop in Romania, several hundred preorders have been registered for March 1st to 8th, especially from corporate clients. For individual clients, the peak of preorders is reached during February 28th to March 7th, inclusive. Thus, it is estimated that over 90% of deliveries for International Women's Day are preorders.

International Women's Day is the holiday that overwhelmingly leads in sales throughout the year, with March 8th seeing several tens of times more orders delivered by Floria.ro compared to a normal day. The increased interest in flower bouquets and arrangements is also reflected in website traffic, which records a 6 times higher increase than the annual average. Nationally, most orders are delivered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, and Brasov.

"For deliveries on March 1st and 8th, we encourage and insist on the preorder system. In fact, in the corporate segment, we only work on this system; there are large volumes there, and it would be impossible for us to prepare and deliver on the spot. But we notice that more and more individual clients place orders in advance, here we're not talking about months in advance, but about a few days, including the evening of March 7th. This ensures that flower bouquets will be delivered on the same day to all beloved women and will contain exactly the desired flowers. On March 8th, in most cities, orders are closed, and we exclusively focus on honoring previously placed orders”, stated Marina Popescu, Director General Floria.ro.

3 out of 4 women want to receive flowers on March 1st and 8th

According to a survey conducted by Floria.ro in February 2023, on a sample of 300 women, 75% of respondents consider it important to receive flowers on March 1st and 8th. The main reasons they want to receive flowers are to feel appreciated (43%), because it is the traditional way to mark these holidays (30%), or because flowers bring them joy (63%). Asked from whom they most often receive flowers, over half of the women (60%) indicated their partners, while 20% stated they most often receive flowers from relatives, and 14% from friends.

Which flowers are best suited for March 1st and 8th

At the top of the most ordered flowers both by individual customers and companies for March 1st to 8th are tulips, freesias, hyacinths, miniroses, and roses, with customers opting for arrangements with flowers or simple bouquets of 7-9 tulips or in combination with freesias.

"The most sought-after flowers for March 1st to 8th remain daffodils, tulips, freesias, and hyacinths, and generally seasonal flowers. Roses, mini roses, ranunculus, anemones complement the bouquets and arrangements for this period. Additionally, for March 1st to 8th, we also expand the collection of boxed bouquets, with which we reach the entire country, with new and unique flowers. From companies, we have the most requests for tulips - of course, here we are talking about a specific aspect, for the corporate collection, we analyse consumer behaviour from previous years, we have dedicated personnel, we take into account specificities, budget levels, delivery locations, etc.," adds Marina Popescu.

Therefore, Floria's specialists have created 220 bouquets and floral arrangements, gathered in a collection dedicated to ladies and misses, with prices starting from 145 lei. The entire March 1st to 8th collection is available here.

Flowers ordered on Floria.ro can be delivered anywhere in the country, as well as abroad, within 2-4 hours of order confirmation. The Floria.ro platform ensures delivery from Monday to Sunday, both nationally and internationally, total discretion, and a free greeting card.

Floria.ro is a business born out of passion for flowers and love for beauty, in 2010. With an excellent evolution in the market, Floria.ro is the online store that offers customers unique floral creations, with a design in line with trends from the international fashion world, but adapted to the requirements of the Romanian market. In nearly 14 years, it has become the preferred supplier for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, providing fast delivery service, within 2-4 hours of order confirmation, nationwide.

Floria.ro has received the title of Online Florist of the Year six times at the E-Commerce Awards Gala, and twice the titles of Best Online Florist and Best Online Store in Romania. Since its establishment, but especially in recent years, Floria.ro has continuously brought technological innovation closer to customers who want to send spectacular bouquets to all corners of the world.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier to the Royal House of Romania for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it was the official florist for the papal visit to Romania.

