Floria.ro expects a 15% increase in sales of flowers and arrangements for Palm Sunday and Easter

Floria.ro, an established online florist delivering anywhere in the country within 2-4 hours of order confirmation, estimates a 15% increase in sales of flowers and arrangements for Palm Sunday and Easter. These two occasions are when the most flowers are given in the second quarter of the year, followed by Saints Constantine and Helen (May 21) and the end of the school year, around June 15. In the first quarter of the year, the online florist's sales exceeded 900,000 euros, marking a 5% increase from 2023.

“For Palm Sunday and Easter, we are expecting a 15% increase, fuelled by corporate orders as well as Romanians abroad, who send flowers to family and friends in Romania. According to statistics, there are approximately 1.8 million Romanians celebrating their name day on Palm Sunday. Of these, about two-thirds are women, so over 1 million Romanian women celebrate their name day on Palm Sunday. We aim to grow by offering a collection of over 1,000 seasonal flower bouquets and activating the corporate area, where Easter arrangements are complemented by gourmet products or wines”, says Marina Popescu, General Manager of Floria.ro.

The average value of bouquets ordered on Floria.ro this year remains at 300 lei, a national average also recorded in 2023. However, Romanians living abroad place orders with an average value up to 25% higher than orders from Romania.

Boxed Flower Delivery Service, Accelerated Growth

The boxed flower delivery service, which covers the entire country through courier companies, launched by Floria.ro last year, is experiencing accelerated dynamics, becoming the choice of more and more customers. Boxed flowers arrive at their destination within 24-48 hours and are a more accessible alternative to super-fast deliveries, within 2-4 hours of order confirmation.

The average order value for the boxed flower category is 200 lei, and the flowers arrive fresh at the recipients thanks to innovative packaging that meets the hydration needs of each flower.

The adoption of the boxed flower delivery service is accelerating, especially for recipients in smaller provincial towns. Our basic service, with delivery in 2-4 hours from order confirmation, covers over 100 cities with free delivery, making us the network with the widest range of partners. However, for other localities or rural areas, next-day boxed flower delivery is a much more efficient solution. Delivery costs for locations outside the free delivery area are significantly lower for boxed delivery compared to ultra-fast delivery from another locality - explains Marina Popescu.

The adoption of the boxed flower delivery service has been accelerating since its launch at the beginning of last year, with each quarter registering increases of 30-50% compared to the previous quarter.

Most boxed flower deliveries were made in areas in the southern part of the country (Valcea, Prahova, Vrancea, Teleorman), but also in Constanța, especially in resorts, during the summer season. As for ultra-fast deliveries, in 2-4 hours, most orders are delivered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, and Brasov.

Flowers ordered on Floria.ro can be delivered anywhere in the country, within 2-4 hours from order confirmation, and internationally within 24 hours. The Floria.ro platform ensures delivery from Monday to Sunday, both nationally and internationally, with total discretion and a free greeting card gift.

Floria.ro is a business born out of a passion for flowers and love for beauty, in 2010. With an excellent market evolution, Floria.ro is the online shop that offers customers unique floral creations, with a design in tune with international fashion trends, but adapted to the demands of the Romanian market. Over the past 13+ years, it has become the preferred provider for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, ensuring an ultra-fast delivery service, within 2-4 hours of order confirmation, throughout the country.

Floria.ro has been awarded the Online Florist of the Year title six times at the e-Commerce Awards Gala, and twice the title of Best Online Florist and Best Online Shop in Romania. Since its inception, especially in recent years, Floria.ro has constantly brought technological innovation closer to customers who wish to send spectacular bouquets all around the world.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier to the Royal House of Romania for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it was the official florist for the papal visit to Romania.

