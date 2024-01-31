News from Companies

Floria.ro, a leading online retail flower shop in Romania, concluded 2023 with a turnover of 10,670,000 lei, marking a 7.5% increase compared to 2022. The growth was supported by expanding the product range to include complementary items to flower bouquets, which can be delivered nationally and internationally within 2-4 hours of order completion. The average value of flower bouquets ordered in 2023 increased by 5% compared to 2022, reaching 300 lei, with peak demand in February, March, and at the end of the year. Flower arrangements featuring roses, followed by freesias and hydrangeas, remain the most popular choices in 2023.

Corporate clients placed more bouquet orders last year for beautifying offices, as well as for employees or partners, on special occasions such as birthdays, name days, or work anniversaries.

For deliveries on March 1st and 8th, Floria records pre-orders from the beginning of the year. While until 2019, orders were primarily delivered to offices, currently, only about 40% of the bouquets delivered in March reach office buildings, with the remaining 60% being delivered to homes.

„On the residential segment, approximately half of the deliveries for these holidays are pre-orders, but on the corporate segment, considering the volume, we exclusively work with pre-orders, which also benefit from discounts", declares Marina Popescu, General Manager of Floria.ro.

In the top of the most ordered flowers by companies in March 2023, tulips, freesias, daffodils, mini-roses, and roses were among the favourites. Customers opted for flower arrangements or simple bouquets of 9-11 tulips or in combination with freesias—a trend that, according to Floria.ro estimates, is expected to continue in 2024.

The average order in 2023 was 300 lei. Romanians living abroad, 25% more generous

The average order placed in 2023 recorded a 5% increase compared to 2022, reaching around 300 lei, with peaks in February, March, and at the end of the year. While the national average shopping basket was around 300 lei and was similar to the average orders placed from Bucharest, regarding orders placed by Romanians living abroad, the average value in 2023 was 25% higher than the average orders from Romania.

While nationally, most orders were delivered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, and Brasov, internationally, the majority of orders were delivered in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands.

When it comes to the number of orders, females lead significantly, with 64% of the total orders in 2023 being placed by women. In terms of age groups, the highest average order within the country is recorded from customers between 35-44 years old (319 lei)

The flowers ordered on Floria.ro can be delivered anywhere in the country and abroad within 2-4 hours from order confirmation. The Floria.ro platform ensures delivery from Monday to Sunday, both nationally and internationally, with total discretion and a free greeting card included.

Floria.ro is a business born out of passion for flowers and love for beauty in 2010. With excellent growth in the market, Floria.ro is the online store that offers customers unique floral creations, designed in line with international fashion trends but adapted to the requirements of the Romanian market. In over 13 years, it has become the preferred supplier for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, ensuring a fast delivery service within 2-4 hours from order confirmation throughout the country.

Floria.ro has received the title of Online Florist of the Year six times at the e-Commerce Awards Gala and twice the titles of Best Online Florist and Best Online Store in Romania. Since its establishment, but especially in recent years, Floria.ro has consistently brought technological innovation closer to customers who want to send spectacular bouquets to all corners of the world.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier to the Royal House of Romania for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it was the official florist for the papal visit to Romania.

