Floria.ro: Average order increases by 30% for Valentine’s Day

News from Companies

According to data from Floria.ro, a leading online retail florist in Romania, the red rose remains the most popular choice for Valentine's Day, whether it's offered in a bouquet of roses or alongside exotic or less common flowers. The first orders with delivery on February 14th are placed as early as January, with a peak in pre-orders in the week leading up to the holiday, and the average budget allocated per order increases by 30% compared to a regular day.

Roses, freesias, and hydrangeas are Floria's customers' favourites, with roses being the most present in most ordered bouquets from the previous year. In terms of colour, when it comes to Valentine's Day, red remains the star, whether we're talking about roses or other flowers.

"Red has a strong visual impact, it expresses love and passion, and remains the favourite colour of lovers. However, if a few years ago, customers asked for monochromatic bouquets with 5 or 7 roses, gradually preferences shifted towards arrangements that include exotic elements, with roses placed next to orchids or alongside flowers like lisianthus or alstroemeria. Besides the aesthetic consideration, we always take into account the durability of the products, choosing flowers with the same resistance and lifespan. It is, of course, an extremely busy period for the flower market, and we encourage and insist on pre-orders, so that the bouquet contains exactly the desired flowers and arrives exactly when it should to the recipient," says Marina Popescu, CEO of Floria.ro.

Who orders for Valentine's Day and what budget do they allocate?

In terms of sales, Valentine's Day ranks 2nd in annual sales, after March 8th. The number of orders increases by over 10 times compared to a regular day. Additionally, the average flower orders for Valentine's Day are 30% higher than the annual average, but there are customers who allocate even several thousand lei for this occasion. While in terms of annual orders, women lead by a large margin, with over 60% of total orders being placed by women, when it comes to Valentine's Day, over 90% of customers are men.

The most ordered floral arrangement for Valentine's Day is "Colorful Dreams," consisting of pink mini roses, purple lisianthus, and alstroemeria, followed by rose bouquets combined with orchids or hydrangeas. Chocolates, books, eclairs, wine, or cosmetic products complement orders placed for Valentine's Day.

"Generally, most orders are for roses either in a box or in bouquets of 7-9 stems, combined with other flowers, but on this special day, we also have requests for the 301 rose bouquet", adds Marina Popescu.

From a territorial point of view, nationally, most Valentine's Day orders are delivered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, and Brasov, and internationally in the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Flowers ordered on Floria.ro can be delivered anywhere in the country, as well as abroad, within 2-4 hours from order confirmation. The Floria.ro platform ensures delivery from Monday to Sunday, nationally and internationally, with total discretion and a free greeting card.

The collection dedicated to the holidays of love contains over 200 bouquets and floral arrangements, with prices starting from 149 lei. The entire collection is available here.

What do the flowers offered for Valentine's Day symbolize?

There are no flowers that say "I love you!" better than red roses. Slightly more discreet than roses, tulips have a special charm, and red tulips are also associated with strong, burning, immortal love. Delicate, sensitive, fragrant, colourful, freesias are perfect for cheerful and playful personalities. With their lace-like, delicate petals, but also very resistant, lisianthus flowers say "I love you!" calmly, full of appreciation.

Floria.ro is a business born out of passion for flowers and love for beauty, established in 2010. With excellent growth in the market, Floria.ro is the online store that offers customers unique floral creations, with a design in line with trends from the international fashion world, but adapted to the requirements of the Romanian market. In over 13 years, it has become the preferred supplier for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, providing a fast delivery service, within 2-4 hours from order confirmation, nationwide.

Floria.ro has received the title of Online Florist of the Year six times at the eCommerce Awards Gala, and twice the title of Best Online Florist and Best Online Store in Romania. Since its inception, but especially in recent years, Floria.ro has constantly brought technological innovation closer to customers who want to send spectacular bouquets to all corners of the world.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier of the Romanian Royal House for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it was the official florist of the papal visit to Romania.

*This is a Press release.