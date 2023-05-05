Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco reports 40% stronger sales in Q1

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which operates both online and through physical stores, reported its sales surged by 40% y/y to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) in Q1 – compared to a 10% overall expansion of the market, Bursa.ro reported.

The product categories with substantial increases confirm the trends of the last period. Customers continue to be interested in smart equipment and connectivity, streamlining devices, items for household activities, products for well-being and personal care, but also in entertainment.

Thus, among the categories of products with the highest increase are smartwatches, automatic coffee machines, and audio headphones.

The sales of smartphones, personal care products, small appliances and home care products also rose above average. Gaming consoles and 4K TVs have also seen growth across the market.

