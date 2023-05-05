Tech

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco reports 40% stronger sales in Q1

05 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which operates both online and through physical stores, reported its sales surged by 40% y/y to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) in Q1 – compared to a 10% overall expansion of the market, Bursa.ro reported.

The product categories with substantial increases confirm the trends of the last period. Customers continue to be interested in smart equipment and connectivity, streamlining devices, items for household activities, products for well-being and personal care, but also in entertainment.

Thus, among the categories of products with the highest increase are smartwatches, automatic coffee machines, and audio headphones.

The sales of smartphones, personal care products, small appliances and home care products also rose above average. Gaming consoles and 4K TVs have also seen growth across the market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco reports 40% stronger sales in Q1

05 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which operates both online and through physical stores, reported its sales surged by 40% y/y to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) in Q1 – compared to a 10% overall expansion of the market, Bursa.ro reported.

The product categories with substantial increases confirm the trends of the last period. Customers continue to be interested in smart equipment and connectivity, streamlining devices, items for household activities, products for well-being and personal care, but also in entertainment.

Thus, among the categories of products with the highest increase are smartwatches, automatic coffee machines, and audio headphones.

The sales of smartphones, personal care products, small appliances and home care products also rose above average. Gaming consoles and 4K TVs have also seen growth across the market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency