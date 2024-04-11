Tech

Flanco unveils strategy to become first electro-IT smart discounter in Romania

11 April 2024

Flanco, one of the largest local retailers of IT&C, electronics, and home appliances, will undergo a rebranding process as it aims to reposition itself as the first smart electro-IT discounter in Romania. Ten stores will go through a remodeling and rebranding process this year and another 70 next year, with the entire project scheduled to end in 2026.

The company name will change from Flanco to Flanco Smart Discounter, and the retailer will unveil the concept and new positioning in its first remodeled store in AFI Cotroceni, in Bucharest, on April 12.

“The difference between ‘discount’ and ‘smart discount’ is an important one: we do not simply lower the price, affecting the perception of product quality, but we always aim to offer a relevant discount opportunity. A smart discount is a smart offer both for the customer, who gets a quality product at the best market price, and for us, as we pursue operational efficiency,” said Dragoș Sîrbu, CEO Flanco.

In addition to the Flanco Smart Discounter in AFI Cotroceni, the retailer said it would carry out an extensive rebranding process in ten of its most important stores this year. 

In 2025, Flanco plans to extend the rebranding process to another 70 stores of the network, and in 2026, all of its units are set to operate under the new identity.

With over 1,500 employees, Flanco runs a network of 157 stores in the most important commercial areas in 113 cities across Romania. It also operates an online store.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

