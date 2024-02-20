Romanian electronics retailer Flanco to develop own real estate projects

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which operates both online and physical stores, announced plans to develop its own real estate projects to host new outlets.

Two plots of land of 5,000 sqm each were purchased over the past six months in Botoşani and Braşov for this purpose. Other medium and large cities in the country are targeted as well.

At the same time, Flanco will seek to open new stores in existing real estate projects across the country.

"Starting this year, we are also interested in real estate acquisitions to build Flanco stores from scratch, adapted to our needs and to the needs of the customers who visit us, as well as in line with sustainability requirements," explained Dragoş Sîrbu, CEO of Flanco Retail, quoted by Bursa.ro.

"The projects in Botoşani and Braşov are only the first in this series. We are looking for similar opportunities - either land or existing commercial structures, which can be modified or expanded," he added.

In 2023, Flanco allocated the largest investment budget in the company's history, namely over RON 30.5 million (EUR 6 million), 70% of the amount being invested in the store chain. The company has a similar investment budget this year, which it will allocate depending on the opportunities.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)