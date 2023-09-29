Classical music program returns to unconventional venues, schools in Romania

Listen to five minutes of classical music, a program of the public radio station Radio Romania Muzical, returns with another edition in unconventional venues and schools in the country this October.

Classical music will be played in hypermarkets, malls, bookstores, museums, and corporate HQs in what is meant as an opportunity for the public to discover or rediscover great pieces.

The pieces played are performed by Romanian artists, most of them recorded in recent seasons of the National Radio Orchestra and the Radio Chamber Orchestra.

Starting October 2, the program runs in schools in the country as well. Every week, students can listen to two pieces of classical music and learn more about the composers and the musicians. Teachers, with the help of designated coordinators, can access the pieces on a dedicated website. During the 2022-2023 school year, some 220,000 pupils from Bucharest and 30 counties in the country took part in the program.

(Photo: Stokkete/ Dreamstime)

