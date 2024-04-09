five elements digital, the only Romanian company shortlisted at the European Search Awards 2024, for the fifth year in a row

News from Companies

Romanian company five elements digital, one of the leading enterprise digital marketing agencies, has been shortlisted for the fifth consecutive year at the European Search Awards 2024 in the Best Small SEO Agency category.

five elements digital is the only Romanian company consistently present in the top European and global industry competitions in the Best Small SEO Agency category. In addition to its fifth nomination at the European Search Awards 2024, the company has been present for three consecutive years on the list of finalists of the Global Search Awards in the same category, where it has the chance to enter the competition again this year, thus consolidating its position as a leader in its field.

"Nominating five elements digital on the shortlist for the European Search Awards 2024 is a validation of our efforts, but also a confirmation that we are on the right track. We are glad that we can contribute to the consolidation of the industry and put Romania on the European digital marketing map. We remain committed to developing innovative services that deliver concrete results for our clients," said Steffen Heringhaus, founder of five elements digital.

The European Search Awards is a leading event in the online marketing industry, recognizing and rewarding excellence in digital marketing, search engine optimization in Europe, and online performance. Shortlist nomination is a major accolade and recognition of expertise in the field of SEO. Each year, the competition attracts several hundred entries and includes the top performing agencies.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 23 May in Prague.

five digital elements has grown organically year on year amid growing demand for digital marketing services, especially SEO and PPC. Last year, the company increased its turnover from services by about 50%. In the first few months of the year alone, five elements digital also saw its client portfolio grow by around 30%. The most active companies remain retail, publishing, B2B, medical and lifestyle.

About five elements digital

Founded in 2009, five elements digital is one of the leading enterprise digital marketing agencies, with a solid portfolio of corporate clients and campaigns, as well as SMEs, including brands such as PROTV, Vodafone, Imobiliare.ro, Ariel, Lenor, Fairy, Bestjobs, Clinile Dr. Leahu, now part of Regina Maria, and others. In total, the company has more than 40 clients in the FMCG, publishing, ecommerce, medical, lifestyle, real-estate sectors, with a retention rate of over 90%. five elements digital registers more than 75 million visits per month from SEO for clients, increasing the organic presence of companies in Google. In 2023, five elements digital was nominated 4th year in a row Best (Small) SEO Agency at the European Search Awards 2023 and 3rd year in a row Global Search Awards.

__

*This is a Press release.