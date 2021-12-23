Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:15
Business

Fitch upgrades Romanian UniCredit Bank two notches up to BBB/stable

23 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of UniCredit Bank Romania (UCBRO) to BBB from BB+, with a stable outlook, and its short-term individual default rating (IDR) to F2, from B. The viability rating (VR) has been affirmed at bb.

The two-notch upgrade of UCBRO's IDRs reflects the upgrade of its parent UniCredit S.p.A on 17 December 2021 and Fitch's decision to equalise the ratings of the Romanian subsidiary with those of the parent.

The rating agency says that UCBRO's standalone credit profile has improved since the last review, but remains slightly weaker than larger domestic peers, in particular, due to a still higher impaired loan ratio, weaker profitability and moderately weaker overall franchise, with the latter impacting our assessment of the bank's business profile.

UCBRO is a mid-sized (fifth-largest by assets) Romanian bank, accounting for around 8.0% of sector assets, 7.5% deposits and 8.6% loans at end-1H21.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:15
Business

Fitch upgrades Romanian UniCredit Bank two notches up to BBB/stable

23 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of UniCredit Bank Romania (UCBRO) to BBB from BB+, with a stable outlook, and its short-term individual default rating (IDR) to F2, from B. The viability rating (VR) has been affirmed at bb.

The two-notch upgrade of UCBRO's IDRs reflects the upgrade of its parent UniCredit S.p.A on 17 December 2021 and Fitch's decision to equalise the ratings of the Romanian subsidiary with those of the parent.

The rating agency says that UCBRO's standalone credit profile has improved since the last review, but remains slightly weaker than larger domestic peers, in particular, due to a still higher impaired loan ratio, weaker profitability and moderately weaker overall franchise, with the latter impacting our assessment of the bank's business profile.

UCBRO is a mid-sized (fifth-largest by assets) Romanian bank, accounting for around 8.0% of sector assets, 7.5% deposits and 8.6% loans at end-1H21.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks