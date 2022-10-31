Carpathian Single Malt, the first single malt whisky produced in Romania, was launched on the Romanian market on October 27 through a large-scale event held in Bucharest. The whisky made by Alexandrion Group can currently be purchased online only, but the company said that several offline options would also be available starting mid-November.

Allan Anderson is the master distiller of Carpathian Single Malt. He has 30 years of experience both in the production of Scotch whisky (Loch Lomond, Whyte & Mackay, Aberargie) and Irish whisky (The Great Northern Distillery), and he also designed the Slane Castle distillery in Ireland.

“Five years ago, we started the journey on a road no one else dared to explore before. I had no fears because I knew what extraordinary natural resources Romania has, and I knew that I was surrounded by a strong, competent team, people capable of helping me turn into reality my dream of putting Romania on the map of single malt whisky producers. Also, the experience and energy of master distiller Allan Anderson, who coordinated the production process, were essential for the success of this product,” said Dr. Nawaf Salameh, Founding Chairman of Alexandrion Group.

“And the feedback from whisky lovers from many countries, starting from May when we kicked off the international tour, showed me that this product is eagerly awaited both in Romania and on many international markets,” he added.

The Carpathian Single Malt is produced entirely from Romanian barley. It is distilled, matured and bottled at the Alexandrion Saber 1789 Distilleries in Bucov, Prahova County, near the Carpathian Mountains.

The first single malt whisky produced in Romania contains water from the Subcarpathian hills, has a natural color that comes from the exclusive maturation in barrels, is made without cold filtering to retain the color and natural aromas, and has an alcohol concentration of 46%.

Another world premiere, which Alexandrion Group brings to this industry, is the fact that this whisky was also matured in Romanian wine barrels. Alexandrion thus becomes one of the few producers in the world who use wine barrels from their own cellars for maturation.

The visual identity of Carpathian Single Malt was created by the French agency Appartement 103, part of the Marie Claire Group.

“This whisky perfectly reflects the terroir of our distillery. The strong impact of the aroma of our malted barley - pure Subcarpathian water, combined with the unique aroma emanating from Romanian wine barrels and wines from other countries, gives refinement to the Carpathian whisky, which will undoubtedly become one of the best in the world as it matures,” said Allan Anderson.

Carpathian Single Malt is now available for consumers and buyers in Romania, in the 0.7 l version, through the online store iconicdrinks.shop, part of the Alexandrion Group, and through the brand website carpathian-singlemalt.com. Starting in mid-November, it will be possible to purchase it from specialized stores, HoReCa and premium retail locations, plus other specialized e-commerce platforms in Romania.

Carpathian Single Malt started its world tour on May 25 with an event organized in Washington, at the residence of His Excellency Dan-Andrei Muraru, the Ambassador of Romania to the United States of America, when the exclusive limited edition of only 930 bottles was revealed. In July, the Romanian whisky was unveiled to the UK public at an event at the Royal Automobile Club in London. The world tour will continue next year with events in several countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)