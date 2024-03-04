First Romania-Poland cultural season celebrated in 2024-2025

Romania and Poland are organizing a bilateral cultural season for the first time, aimed at deepening and cementing the two states' ties of friendship. According to the Romanian Ministry of Culture, numerous events will be organized in the two countries over 17 months between June 2024 and October 2025.

The Ministry of Culture and the Romanian Cultural Institute, through its representation in Warsaw, will be in charge of organizing the events for the Romanian side, while for the Polish side, the Ministry of Culture and the Adam Mickiewicz Institute will oversee the cultural season calendar, in partnership with the Polish Institute in Bucharest.

The "Nicolae Grigorescu, painter of the Romanian ethos" exhibition, featuring works from the collection of the National Art Museum of Romania, will open the series of major Romanian events within the cultural season. The retrospective will be hosted by the National Museum in Gdańsk.

Meanwhile, the start of the Polish season in Romania will be given by the opening of the exhibition "Tatry. Wróblewski, Karłowicz, Wyczółkowski" at the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu. The event will show paintings, engravings, and photographs inspired by the beauty of the Carpathian landscapes.

Other highlights of the cultural season in Poland include the exhibitions "Dacia, the kingdom of gold and silver" at the National Museum in Krakow and "Treasures and rituals in the Romanian Middle Ages" at the National Museum in Gdańsk, both organized by the National History Museum of Romania; the Iosif Király monographic exhibition at Fotofestiwal Łódź; and the "Romania in the 20th century. The Ovidiu Șandor Art Collection" exhibition at the International Center for Culture in Krakow.

At the same time, the Romanian public will be able to admire the works of some exceptional Polish artists: Tadeusz Kantor at the National Art Museum of Romania, with works from the collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow (MOCAK); Wojciech Fangor at the Museum of Visual Arts in Cluj-Napoca, with paintings from the collection of the National Museum in Gdańsk; Jerzy Nowosielski at the Palace of Culture in Iasi, with oils from the collection of the National Museum in Krakow.

In addition, Romanian and Polish artists will also participate in important theater festivals in both countries, such as the Prapremier Festival in Bydgoszcz and the International Theater Festival in Sibiu, the Romanian Culture Ministry said. Plus, Polish and Romanian productions will be screened at the most relevant cinema events, such as the TIFF Transilvania International Film Festival in Cluj-Napoca or New Horizons in Wrocław.

The program will also include various other events dedicated to design, music, books, or dance.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Culturii)