First passes for 2020 edition of Romania’s Neversea music festival will go on sale this month

Romania’s major seaside festival Neversea will return with a new edition in 2020, and the first passes will go on sale on October 22, at a special price, the organizers announced. Ticket sale will start at 14:00.

Neversea 2020 will be organized on a beach in Constanta, between July 2 and July 5.

There will be different types of passes for the festival fans, such as the General Acces Basic passes, which will have a special price of EUR 94 plus taxes, and a final price of EUR 144 plus taxes, according to the organizers, local News.ro reported. The General Acces Flexi tickets will have a special price of EUR 99 plus taxes and a final price of EUR 159 plus taxes, and the General Access Risk Free passes will cost EUR 104 plus taxes at first, the final price being EUR 159 plus taxes.

There will also be VIP tickets that will cost EUR 210 plus taxes, from the final price of EUR 260 plus taxes. All passes can be purchased from the festival’s website.

More than 240,000 people from Romania and abroad participated in this year’s edition of Neversea. The lineup included more than 150 international artists, such as G-Eazy, Jessie J, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, Rudimental DJ, Jamie Jones, Tale of Us, and Andy C.

(Photo source: Facebook/Neversea)