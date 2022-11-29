First Mercedes-Benz eActros electric trucks arrive in Romania

Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Romania recently brought the first three electric trucks to Romania, the eActros 300 and eActros 400 models, respectively. The trucks will be offered to key customers and tested in real traffic conditions within transport and distribution operations.

The first trucks available in Romania have a maximum authorized mass of 19t and 27t, and can reach a speed of up to 89 km/h. They have three or four battery packs, each with an installed capacity of 112 kWh, ensuring a (provisional) autonomy of up to 300 and 400 kilometers, respectively. Economical driving can further increase the range of the trucks.

Battery-powered trucks can be charged at stations of up to 160kW, and the three or four battery packs take just over an hour to charge from 20% to 80% at a standard fast charging station of 400 A.

“The three eActros demonstration trucks represent the first step that we are taking toward a transition to electric mobility and [a more] sustainable transportation in Romania,” said Valeriu Zaharia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Romania in the company press release. “Considerable investment is needed to stimulate the development and purchasing of commercial electric vehicles. It is therefore essential that the entire industry and the authorities work together to implement a plan of measures to support carriers. As before, our company shows that it is open to collaborating with all interested parties to outline a sustainable vision for the transportation of goods,” he added.

The three eActros units will be offered to the company's customers to be tested in their current operations, in various internal transport segments, such as the distribution of goods in the retail, the FMCG sector, or courier services.

“We are convinced that we have the best performing electric truck on the market at the moment and we are confident that this will also be confirmed by Romanian companies. We look forward to the first reviews from our customers after using them. The busiest time of the year in the distribution sector is coming up, and we believe that the beneficiaries of transport services will capitalize on the presence of the new electric trucks in their work processes,” said Virgil Titirișca, Sales Manager Trucks Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Romania.

The delivered trucks were modified and fitted by companies like Kontex Oradea and Afi Car Utilaje to fit their purposes in the coming period.

(Photo source: Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Romania)