Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 11:38
Romania’s TIFF festival announces first films in 2020 program
03 December 2019
Feature films directed by Roman Polanski, Hirokazu Kore-eda and Rodrigo Sorogoyen are among those the public will be able to see at the 2020 edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), set to take place between May 29 and June 7 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

J'accuse (An Officer and a Spy), the latest film of director Roman Polanski, will be screened at TIFF. The production, which tackles the Dreyfus affair, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner, Mathieu Amalric and Melvil Poupaud.

Another film the public will be able to see at TIFF is La verité (The Truth), the first film made outside of Japan by Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda. The film’s cast includes Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, and Ethan Hawke.

Also in the TIFF program next year will be Jan Komasa’s Corpus Christi, a drama looking at the transformation of a young man looking to become a priest. The film won two awards at the Venice Film Festival and is Poland’s proposal for the Oscars. Also about transformation is Pietro Marcello’s Martin Eden, based on Jack London’s novel, another production to be screened at TIFF.

The public will also get to see Madre, the fifth film of Rodrigo Sorogoyen, the winner of the Transilvania trophy in 2014 for Stockholm.

Shannon Murphy’s Babyteeth, Peter Cattaneo’s Military Wives, which stars Kristin Scott Thomas, and  Jonás Trueba’s La Virgen de Agosto are also in the 2020 program.

(Photo: TIFF Facebook Page)

[email protected]

40