Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 10:25
Social

Southern RO: Fire at hospital in Ploieşti leaves two people dead

11 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two patients died after a fire broke out early Thursday morning, November 11, at Movila Hospital in Ploieşti, a city 60 km north of Bucharest, the authorities announced. One nurse, who suffered burns, was transferred for treatment to Bucharest. 

The hospital was treating Covid-19 patients.

Fifteen patients were transferred to the Ploiești County Hospital: one is admitted to the intensive care unit and 14 to a Covid-19 department, the Health Ministry said in a statement quoted by News.ro.

Acting health minister Cseke Attila said he was waiting for specialists to determine the cause of the fire, but the local healthcare system was overstretched because of the fourth wave of the pandemic. 

“What we know today – and we’ve known this for weeks, not since this morning – is that the Romanian healthcare system is overstretched. Unfortunately, this is not new; unfortunately, it will last because the pandemic wave will last,” he said, quoted by News.ro

Over the past three weeks, Romania has transferred Covid-19 patients to Hungary, Austria, Germany, Poland, and Italy as local hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of cases.

The fire in Ploiești is the latest among several local hospitals have faced during the pandemic. Last month, seven people died in a fire at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanţa. In November of last year, nine patients died after a fire destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania. In January 2021, five patients died after a fire at the Matei Bals Institute in Bucharest, one of Romania's largest hospitals, also treating Covid-19 patients. 

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/11/2021 - 10:25
Social

Southern RO: Fire at hospital in Ploieşti leaves two people dead

11 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two patients died after a fire broke out early Thursday morning, November 11, at Movila Hospital in Ploieşti, a city 60 km north of Bucharest, the authorities announced. One nurse, who suffered burns, was transferred for treatment to Bucharest. 

The hospital was treating Covid-19 patients.

Fifteen patients were transferred to the Ploiești County Hospital: one is admitted to the intensive care unit and 14 to a Covid-19 department, the Health Ministry said in a statement quoted by News.ro.

Acting health minister Cseke Attila said he was waiting for specialists to determine the cause of the fire, but the local healthcare system was overstretched because of the fourth wave of the pandemic. 

“What we know today – and we’ve known this for weeks, not since this morning – is that the Romanian healthcare system is overstretched. Unfortunately, this is not new; unfortunately, it will last because the pandemic wave will last,” he said, quoted by News.ro

Over the past three weeks, Romania has transferred Covid-19 patients to Hungary, Austria, Germany, Poland, and Italy as local hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of cases.

The fire in Ploiești is the latest among several local hospitals have faced during the pandemic. Last month, seven people died in a fire at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanţa. In November of last year, nine patients died after a fire destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania. In January 2021, five patients died after a fire at the Matei Bals Institute in Bucharest, one of Romania's largest hospitals, also treating Covid-19 patients. 

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange