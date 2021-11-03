Romanian startup FintechOS updates platform after USD 15 mln investments

FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurers, credit unions and other financial services companies founded by Romanian entrepreneurs, has released a new version of its platform, called FintechOS 22. The investment in the new platform amounted to USD 15 million.

The company says that FintechOS 22 combines composable digital and core business blocks with a no-code/low-code approach, underpinned by cloud-native, data-at-the-core architecture, that allows institutions to modernize legacy systems and launch new, differentiated digital products faster, more effectively, and more efficiently.

The new platform helps financial service providers to build, test and scale new digital products and services in weeks rather than months, according to FintechOS representatives.

“Too often, financial institutions embarking on a digitalization strategy find themselves tasked with replicating competitors’ technological capabilities just to catch up,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO and Co-founder at FintechOS.

He added: “This burden is made worse by the heavy technical knowledge and financial commitment that organizations have needed to make only to then have to reinvent the wheel each time a new product is created. With FintechOS 22, institutions can finally overcome these inefficiencies and develop products that are truly personalized to the needs of their customers.”

In April, FintechOS raised USD 60 million in a Series B financing round that valued the whole company at over USD 200 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)