Romanian fintech Bankata.ro raises EUR 180,000 funding for development

Bankata.ro, a fintech platform that aggregates and compares financial products, raised EUR 180,000 in funding to develop and implement its business plan. The investment is coordinated by Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with private investors (business angels).

Founded by Diana Seredenciuc and Andrei Perianu, Bankata.ro is a digital platform that compares all financial products available to customers in Romania. It currently includes information and analysis on credit cards, investment accounts, personal loans, and mortgages and will soon add digital banks and international payment platforms to its portfolio.

“Bankata.ro complements Sparking Capital’s portfolio in the fintech area and has the potential to change the way consumers interact with products in this industry. Together with the founders, we are working on accelerated development and expansion of the product in Romania and the CEE area,” said Cristian Negruțiu, Founding Partner Sparking Capital.

The Bankata.ro team plans to use the investment to develop new partnerships with Romanian financial institutions.

“This way, users have access to the best products directly from our platform. At the same time, we want to compare new products, such as independent transfer and foreign exchange platforms. Bankata.ro was designed to offer a dynamic interaction based on the particularities of consumers, offering a tailor-made solution. The information analyzed is constantly updated and impartially compared by our team. The funding from this round is mainly directed towards IT development and marketing efforts to ensure a fast and sustainable growth of our platform,” said Andrei Perianu, COO Bankata.ro.

(Photo source: the company)