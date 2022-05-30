Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 08:04
Business

Romanian FinMin blames his Liberal predecessors for excessive borrowing

30 May 2022
Romania must borrow RON 80 bln (EUR 16 bln) this year to "rollover" the debts made by the previous governments, finance minister Adrian Caciu said.

However, his ministry pushed up the public debt at a similarly fast pace this year. In 2021, Romania's public debt increased by EUR 15.5 bln - while it leapt up by another EUR 4.1 bln in the first two months of 2022.

Minister Caciu also claimed that the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) is investigating how the former governments have used the borrowed money.

"From what I understand, from public sources, DNA said that there are 93 cases under investigation. Part of the money was probably not legally spent," he stated, according to Profit.ro.

For the whole year 2022, the government has a gross financing need of RON 145.4 bln, according to the Ministry of Finance, the amount being formed by the budget deficit of RON 77 bln and the volume of debt to be refinanced in 2022, in the amount of about RON 68.4 bln - the government announced in January. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

