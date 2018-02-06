Romania may increase the fines for disturbing public order

The Romanian Senate adopted on Monday, February 5, a legislative proposal that provides higher fines for those who disturb public order.

Thus, those who are swearing in public, as well as those who make threats or obscene gestures in public, or who take part in a scandal may get higher fines. The new rules also target those who deteriorate or move without right signs or indicators of tourist and road orientation, or who disturb their neighbors with loud noises between certain hours.

For example, people who make obscene gestures in public, threaten other people with violence, or deteriorate or move without right signs or indicators of tourist and road orientation could risk fines of between RON 400 and RON 1,200, up from RON 200-1,000 at present, local News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, the fines imposed for setting up a group in order to commit illegal actions, the organization or participation in unauthorized gambling, and prostitution may go up from RON 500-1,500 to RON 700-1,800. The fines for those who participate in scandals or disturb their neighbors between certain hours may also increase to RON 700-1,800.

The Chamber of Deputies will also have to vote on this project.

Irina Marica, [email protected]