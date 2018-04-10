Films about the Roma community screened in Bucharest

The European Film Week of the Invisible Roma, an event featuring films and documentaries speaking about the Roma and their history, takes place in Bucharest between April 17 and April 22.

Twelve films from 11 countries will be shown as part of the event, which is hosted at the Elvire Popesco cinema, Cinemateca Union, the Czech Center, the European Public Space and the Cervantes Institute.

Tony Gatlif’s drama Geronimo will open the event, at the Elvire Popesco. Romanian director Radu Jude’s Aferim!, a production which received the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015, will also be screened.

The event will bring to the public various documentaries from Portugal, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain and Sweden.

Access to the screenings at the Czech Center, the European Public Space and the Cervantes Institute is free, within available seating.

The program can be checked here.

[email protected]