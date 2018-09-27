Bucharest film festival introduces section supporting movie distribution

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, the film festival that screens movies presented at the Cannes Film Festival, will introduce the competitive section Aide à la Distribution beginning this year.

The section is meant to help a film that has been shown in Cannes find a local distributor. The selected film will be chosen based on the public’s vote. The festival will offer financial support and a promotion package amounting to EUR 2,500 to a film distribution company in Romania.

Most of the films shown at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest are not screened outside of the event, as they lack distribution in local cinemas.

Eight films will compete this year to get distributed. Three of them have been shown in the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival, three in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section and two in the Semaine de la Critique section. The movies will be screened in four of the festival’s spaces: Cinema Pro, Elvire Popesco, the Peasant Museum Cinema and the Union Cinematheque.

They are: Ash is Purest White, directed by Jia Zhangke; 3 Faces of Jafar Panahi; Ayka, directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy; Les Confins du monde, directed by Guillaume Nicloux; Shéhérazade, directed by Jean-Bernard Marlin; The Load, directed by Ognjen Glavonić; One Day, directed by Zsófia Szilágyi; and Fugue, directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival takes place between October 19 and October 28. Mexican director Carlos Reygadas is the guest of this ninth edition of the event.

