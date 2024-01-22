Fewer tourists visit Romania’s Danube Delta in 2023

The number of tourists in Romania's Danube Delta decreased in 2023 by at least 40% compared to the previous year amid the ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine. However, tour operators expect 2024 to be a better year.

The largest decrease in the number of tourists, of 65%, was recorded by the guesthouses on the Chilia branch of the Danube, the Romanian-Ukrainian border, while the smallest decline was observed in the dry area of the reserve, in places that can be reached by car, Agerpres reported.

"Unfortunately, the government's mishandling of the messages sent (e.n. regarding the war in Ukraine) has seriously affected tourism in the Delta, and I can talk about a decrease in overnight stays per county by an average of 40%," the president of the Danube Delta Tourism Patronage Association (APTDD), Daniel Iluşcă, told the local news agency.

Some operators in Tulcea say that the number of tourists decreased by 30% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Moreover, according to hotel manager Raluca Cacencu, the amount spent per tourist also decreased. But she is still confident that the situation will change this year.

"People have gotten used to the idea of war, and there is a chance that they will realize that, if there was no danger for two years, Tulcea county is still a safe destination," Raluca Cacencu said.

In his turn, Daniel Iluşcă commented: "I am positive that the degree of employment will increase and thus the revenues will increase because it is an election year. Being an election year, the Government is more generous and will automatically promote the areas more, which will have a positive impact."

(Photo source: Salajean/Dreamstime.com)