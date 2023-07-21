Festivals taking place in villages in Romania this summer

With programs ranging from cinema and music to gastronomy and a focus on the Saxon culture, the festivals and events taking place in the countryside have a diverse offer. Some of the announced events below.

Film în Sat (Film in the Village) aims to bring rural residents closer to film, contemporary culture and art. Its second edition is held in Peștișani, Gorj county, from August 1st to August 6th. Film screenings, theater performances, live concerts, and creative workshops are all part of the program of the event, an initiative of actor Cuzin Toma, known for his roles in Radu Jude's Aferim or Corneliu Porumboiu's The Treasure. The free-access event also features meetings with actors, directors, visual artists, and musicians, concerts, and various workshops. More on the festival here.

The 'Oat Country', a Transylvania region where locals were growing oat due to the region's harsher climate, has had its very own Haferland Week for more than ten years. The event, which takes place between August 3rd and August 6th, aims to attract both Transylvanian Saxons to their homeland and tourists who want to discover the region and "hear the story of a community which left an unforgettable mark on this land." The program includes various concerts, religious services in the fortified churches, film screenings, and photography exhibitions, among others. The Saxon villages covered are Archita (pictured), Viscri, Homorod, Saschiz, Rupea, Criț, Bunești, Roadeș, Meșendorf and Cloașterf. The program for this year is available here.

Folk music, klezmer, urban gipsy music, Latin-American rhythms, and Balkan melodies make up the program of Mera World Music Festival, held from August 3rd to August 6th in the village of Mera in Țara Călatei/ Kalotaszeg, some 13 km away from Cluj. The organizers aim "to show the magic of the Kalotaszeg region to the world, while bringing bits of the whole world into the backyards of Mera villagers." The lineup is listed here. Regular bus rides are available from Cluj-Napoca to Mera and back during the festival.

The village of Hosman, in Sibiu county, and its fortified church are the setting for the ninth edition of Holzstock Festival, taking place from August 18th to August 20th. The event brings a mix of concerts, workshops, local food, and a laid-back atmosphere. The lineup includes Orkind, Cardinal, Bad Decisions, The Nuggers, and Bad Decisions. Camping for tents and trailers is available. More on the program here.

Close to the village of Smida, in Beliș, in Cluj county, Smida Jazz Festival has in store three days of contemporary jazz concerts in the beautiful setting of the Apuseni Mountains between August 18th and August 20th. Besides the concerts, festival-goers can also attend a series of workshops, yoga classes, guided bike tours, and various activities and tours in the nearby forest. More details here.

Hoghilag – The Land of Tuberoses, an event showcasing the region's flower-growing tradition, has been scheduled for August 19th – August 20th after this year's cold spring delayed the blooming of the flowers. The program of the event usually includes guided tours in the tuberose gardens, various musical moments, cultural events, and more, in addition to the option of sampling local products. The commune of Hoghilag, which is only 16 km away from Sighișoara, also boasts a centuries-old fortified church in the village of Valchid. Updates are posted here.

The second edition of Taste of Transylvania, the event aiming to promote the gastronomy of the region, is scheduled to take place between September 14th and September 17th in Ghimeș, Lunca de Sus, in Harghita county. Chefs, restaurateurs, and local producers are set to gather for the event aiming to highlight the tastes, aromas and dishes of Transylvania. The program is updated here.

(Photo: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com