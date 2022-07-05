Events

Festival dedicated to Asian cuisine takes place in Bucharest park this weekend

06 July 2022
For 3 days, from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10, Bucharest’s Titan Park is hosting the Asian Food Fest- the first festival to promote the cuisine of Asian countries in Romania.

At the festival, cooks, food shop owners, and restauranteurs from countries such as Japan, China, India, Turkey, Iran, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Palestine, and the United Arab Emirates will be showcasing their traditional ingredients and tasty dishes.

In addition to the many dishes and drinks, visitors to the Asian Food Fest will be able to take part in creative and culinary workshops, participate in one of the daily eating contests, and watch live cooking events, shows, concerts, and the Asian films screened every evening at the festival’s open-air cinema: 125 Years Memory, The Great Indian Kitchen, and Detective K: Secret of the Virtuous Widow.

The workshops include a ceramic painting workshop, a fan story workshop, a painting and decoupage workshop, a Rangoli art workshop, an Arabic calligraphy workshop, a henna tattoo workshop, a Korean Hanbok photoshoot, and more.

The festival's program is:

  • Friday between 1 pm and 10 pm
  • Saturday and Sunday between 10 am and 10 pm  

Admission is free. 

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook / Asian Food Fest Romania)

